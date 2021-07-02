Pakistani cherries one step away from entering Chinese market

Pakistani cherries are just one step away from entering Chinese market, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

In Pakistan, the yield of cherries has witnessed a boost since 2017 according to FAOSTAT (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations). Cherry is a fruit endowed with natural advantages. First, it is the first crop of the planting season and covers the input costs of other fruits. Second, it requires less water compared with other fruits. In addition, cherry is high-yielding with a short growth period, and its market value is high. But so far they have not been able to make any significant entry into the international market, including China where cherries are gaining popularity in recent years as high-end fruit with high prices.

It can be seen that China’s cherry imports have been on the rise in both volume and value. China mainly imports cherries from New Zealand, Chile, Argentina, and other countries in the Southern Hemisphere due to seasonal differences. Pakistani cherries may be no match in this regard, but their juicy taste, large size, and prime quality make them competitive food to be savored by Chinese consumers. As Pakistani farmers are eyeing this vast market, China Pakistan Agricultural and Industrial Cooperation Information Platform (CPAIC) offers some measures to be taken to expedite cherries’ journey to China. According to a report released by CPAIC, Pakistani cherry growers mainly get cherry prices and other information from traders, who are grabbing most of the profits. In this regard, an information management system can be set up to convey relevant market information to all stakeholders more effectively.