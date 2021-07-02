Cement export increase 4.57%, reaches $253.584m in 11 months

The exports of cement from the country witnessed an increase of 4.57 percent during the first eleven months of financial year 2020-21, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at $253.584 million during July-May (2020-21) against the exports of $242.505 million during July-May (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement also increased by 13.27 percent by going up from 6,570,921 metric tons to 7,442,573 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the exports of cement rose by 47.79 percent during the month of May 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during May 2021 were recorded at $28.527 million against the exports of $19.302 million in May 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of cement rose by 90.03 percent during May 2021 when compared to the exports of $15.012 million in April 2021, the PBS data revealed. It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandise exports from the country increased by 14.05 percent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of the country during July-May (2020-21) were recorded at $22.576 billion against the exports of $19.795 billion during July-May (2019-20), according to the latest PBS data.

The imports during the period under review also increased by 22.50 percent by growing from $40.849 billion last year to $50.039 billion during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year.

Based on the figures, the country’s trade deficit increased by 30.44 percent during the period under review as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit during the period was recorded at $27.463 billion against the deficit of $21.054 billion last year.