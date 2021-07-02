Bitcoin down, ether up as cryptos show mixed performance

The prices of major cryptocurrencies remained mixed on Thursday and the capitalisation of the crypto market reached $1.44 trillion with a decrease of 1.5 percent as of 13:40 GMT.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, decreased to $33,768 after shedding 2.26 percent. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $633 billion.

Likewise, ethereum (ETH) price gained 0.54 percent to reach $2,138. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $249 billion.

Similarly, XRP gained 1.15 percent to reach $0.671. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $67 billion after this increase.

On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price reached $1.35 with a 2.20 percent increase in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $43.3 billion with this increase.

Similarly, Dogecoin (Doge) gained 3.45 percent to reach $0.253. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $32.9 billion.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has unveiled its plan to build “the crypto app store,” inspired by how Apple Inc built its app store. CEO Brian Armstrong said in a blog post : “Apple didn’t attempt to build every app for the iPhone, it empowered developers and gave mobile users an easy way to access new innovative apps.”

Armstrong detailed several opportunities in the crypto space the Nasdaq-listed company is pursuing. One of them was to “Build the crypto app store.”

Armstrong stressed: “We need to do the same [as Apple] in crypto. There is now 10s of billions of dollars of economic activity running on Dapps, and a new trend coming out every three months.” He further shared: “Soon any app built on decentralized crypto rails will be accessible to users of the Coinbase app … In the future you will have the option to do self-custody of your crypto, right in the main Coinbase app.”