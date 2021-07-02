SRB revenue collection surges 21pc to Rs128bn in FY2020-21

The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) for the financial year ended on 30th June 2021 has collected Rs128 billion, showing an increase of 21 percent when compared to Rs106 billion collected during the last financial year 2019-20. According to a press statement issued by SRB, despite the general economic slowdown and resurgence of Covid-19 during the year, the performance remained impressive.

According to details, the collection of Rs128 billion includes record receipts of Rs121 billion of Sindh sales tax, representing an increase of 21 percent over collection of Rs100 billion during the last financial year 2019-20. The collection of Sindh Workers Welfare Fund during the financial year 2020-21 remained Rs7 billion as compared to Rs6 billion collected during the last financial year 2019-20, showing a growth of over 17 percent. Commenting on the development, Advisor to Sindh CM on Law & Environment Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui said that this increase has happened despite the fact that no new tax or levy was imposed by the provincial government.