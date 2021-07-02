NAB clears 12 IPPs for payment of dues

The National Accountability Bureau has given a clearance to the government to pay dues to 12 Independent Power Projects.

Sources said on Thursday that the NAB had written a letter to the Ministry of Energy giving it a green signal for the payment of dues to a dozen of IPPs.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per the agreement between the government and IPPs, most of the dues have already been paid.

Sources revealed that implementation of the reduction in tariff as has been agreed upon between the government and IPPs would take effect after the payment of dues to the latter. According to the agreement, IPPs will share savings in fuel price with the government, sources said, adding that the government would share 15% to 20% cost of repair and operation of the IPPs.

Sources said that after the payment of dues to the IPPs, the government would save Rs182 billion after the reduction in tariff.