House Alias duo Khatra raise the bar of electronic dance music!

During the last weekend of June 2021, ‘Khatra’ a House Music “Alias” comprising of Turhan James and Danial Siddiqui presented their collaborative talents at a debut rave show, playing to a crowd of about 150 Electronic Dance Music (EDM) enthusiasts and aficionados.

Says Turhan: “We’ve never played a show as KHATRA and with Covid lockdowns easing up, we felt it was the right time to finally play our debut show to a small crowd. “The impetus behind the collaboration and the creation of the ominously-sounding alias was to allow the two producers/ DJs to produce beyond the music genres they currently create. As Khatra, the duo produce rhythms, beats and drops for Deep House, Disco House, Acid House among myriad other EDM genres

Apart from the virtuoso brilliance of KHATRA the Rave’s line-up also included the mastery of DJ A Z, and DJ Maya. The evening began with DJ A Z who warmed-up the crowd with some spellbinding Deep House tracks followed by DJ MAYA who introduced the crowd to some more melodic Deep House music.

The stupendous energy continued to accelerate when headliners KHATRA began to play scintillating Tech-House, Tribal House, Deep House, Disco House and some Techno sounds from late evening to the wee morning hours. The rhythms, beats and drops reverberated with an authentic EDM Vibe, leaving attendees including celebrities Talal Qureshi, Frieha Altaf, Meher Jaffri, Deepak Perwani, Tapu Javeri, Asad-ul-Haque and Farah Haque among others exhilarated. Adds Turhan: “With the great a response we experienced, KHATRA hopes to make this a regular event, inviting other EDM producers and DJs to showcase their talents.” With its energetic electronic beats, varied genres, eclectic and individualistic DJ sounds KHATRA’S debut event definitely raised the bar for EDM in Pakistan!