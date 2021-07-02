Sulaiman Merchant reveals Raj Kaushal complained of uneasiness hours before his death

After actress Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal’s untimely death, the Bollywood industry, his family and friends have been in a state of shock unable to digest his sudden demise.

While fans are aware that the filmmaker died of a massive heart attack, music director Sulaiman Merchant recently shed more light on the whole ordeal in an interview with a leading daily.

Speaking to ETimes, he revealed that the filmmaker was feeling uneasy the evening of his demise and had taken an antacid tablet to combat the queasy feeling. However, in the middle of the night, at around 4 am, Kaushal had told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. By the time they reached the doctor, Kaushal had already left them for his heavenly abode.

He said, “Raj was feeling uneasy in the evening. Well, he took an antacid tablet. Time rolled by into the night and around 4am, Raj felt more uneasy. Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira acted swiftly and called Ashish Chaudhary, who rushed to their place. Mandira and Ashish put him in the car but he was losing consciousness. I think they drove off, taking him to the Lilavati Hospital if I’m not wrong. But in the next five-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, it was too late.”

Merchant revealed that Raj had been experienced a heart attack earlier as well. “I think he was 30-32 then. But they took a lot of care after that attack, and he’d kept fine since then,” he said.

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal succumbed to a massive heart attack in the wee hours of June 30, 2021, Wednesday. The 49-year-old director-producer is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi, kids Vir and Tara. Fans and industry colleagues expressed shock over the unfortunate incident.

Mandira Bedi was inconsolable at the funeral of her late husband and had celeb friends extending support to her in this hour of grief.