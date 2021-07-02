‘Pak-China friendship now strategic asset’

China on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for congratulating President Xi Jinping on the centenary of Communist Party of China (CPC).

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the all-weather friendship and comprehensive cooperation had seen the bilateral relationship grow from strength to strength to become a valuable strategic asset. He made the comments while answering a question about the premier’s congratulatory message during his regular briefing.

PM Khan had highlighted importance of the CPC in China’s liberation and subsequent rise. He also appreciated the part it had played in nurturing Sino-Pak ties.

The spokesperson said, China has received a congratulatory letter from Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding, “We express thanks and appreciation”. He said that the CPC’s remained firmly committed to friendly relations with Pakistan. He added that. this was also represented the consistent position of the Chinese government.

“With the care and support of our leaders and people, China and Pakistan have become all-weather friends and strategic cooperative partners.”

Wang Wenbin noted that the centennial celebrations coincided with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

“Over the past seven decades, no matter how the international landscape changes, our two countries have always respected, trusted and supported each other.”

He said, going forward, the two countries would hold high the banner of peace, development and win-win cooperation, ushering in a new type of international relations. Also highlighted was how the Belt, Road Initiative (BRI) offered new opportunities and development.

Wang Wenbin also noted that Pakistan remained China’s priority in neighbourhood diplomacy. “On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic ties, we will hold celebratory activities with Pakistan, scale new heights in our bilateral relations, and deliver more benefits to our two peoples.”