TikTok says working with regulators

TikTok has responded to the Sindh High Court (SHC)’s order that suspended the social media app across Pakistan, saying that it is working with the authorities and looking forward to serving millions of TikTok users and creators in Pakistan.

The TikTok spokesperson said on Thursday that the social media platform has developed local-language moderation capacity for Pakistan, and is working diligently to review and take action against content in violation of its community guidelines.

“We continue to work with regulators, and look forward to serving the millions of TikTok users and creators in Pakistan who have found a home for creativity, fun and vital economic opportunities for many years to come,” the spokesperson further added in a statement.

The SHC, earlier this week, ordered the suspension of the video-sharing app TikTok across Pakistan until July 8 when the case will resume. This is the third ban on the application in two years. The latest ruling came after the petitioner told the SHC that the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had earlier banned TikTok as some videos uploaded on the platform were “immoral and against the teachings of Islam”. The lawyer had said his client had approached the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) before moving the court, however, the PTA did not do anything in this regard.