Punjab entering new era of development:CM

Punjab province was entering a new era of development and prosperity due to the prudent economic policies of the PTI government.

In a statement, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said a 66 per cent increase had been made in the development budget valuing Rs. 560 billion and a composite roadmap of genuine development introduced. Parliamentarians were also consulted to finalize the annual development programme and Rs.25 billion had been allocated for mega projects through public-private partnership mode, he added.

The CM announced to provide free health insurance to 100 per cent population in Punjab adding that universal health insurance was a flagship initiative of the PTI government. Similarly, the CM said that a 10 percent increase was made in the pays and pensions of government employees along with a 25 per cent special allowance for grade 1 to 19 employees.

He regretted that the opposition was not interested in the development of the people and pointed out that development was only shown in papers while the masses yearned for development around them. The past rulers had bankrupted the province with their wrong policies and exhibitory projects, he said.

The PTI inherited a devastated economy in 2018 and had to make difficult decisions to stabilize the economy. These steps were yielding positive results now, concluded the CM.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking decisions in the larger public interest and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had brought the big fish into the grip of the law.

In a statement, he said the powerful were now in the clutches of the law and PM Imran Khan had broken the idols of corruption.

“There is no room for the corrupt in Pakistan,” he emphasised and regretted that the corrupt were trying to protect their booty. “Those playing with the destiny of people and the nation are not leaders, but looters,” Usman Buzdar said and vowed that Pakistan would achieve its destination under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the Chinese nation over the 100th anniversary of establishment of the Communist Party of China.

In a statement, the CM expressed good wishes, saying that the Communist Party of China had achieved historic successes. China reached new pinnacles of glory and development during this party’s rule, he added.

The CM said China had emerged as a great global power due to the policies, determination and continuous hard work of the Communist Party. China had achieved new heights of development under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, the CM added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s philosophy is based on high moral values and public interest, he further said and expressed the satisfaction that China had always stood like a solid rock with Pakistan in every hour of trial.