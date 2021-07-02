Schedule of Maryam Nawaz’s AJK visit announced

The schedule of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s visit to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) where she will lead the party’s election campaign has been announced on Thursday. Maryam Nawaz is due to visit Azad Kashmir from July 8 to July 19. She will address the first public gathering at Muzaffarabad on July 8 followed by two gatherings at Neelum Valley on July 9 and 10. The next venue of PML-N’s public gathering is Hatyan where she will deliver a speech on July 11 followed by another one at Kotli on July 13.

On July 14, she will be speaking at Rawalakot and Hajeera followed by one speech at Palandri and another at Baloch on the following day, July 15th. Maryam will address public gatherings at Mirpur and Bhimber on July 17th. In this connection, PML-N Azad Kashmir Election Committee has started making preparations.