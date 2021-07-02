Hamza accuses FIA of leaking probe details to ministers

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s son Hamza Shehbaz on Thursday accused the Federal Investigation Agency of showing a biased attitude, complaining that the FIA team has distorted his answers and leaked them to the federal ministers who have been indulged in the media campaign against him. Hamza appeared before the FIA, Lahore Wednesday for an investigation into the money laundering and sugar mills scandal. He submitted written answers to the investigation agency. The FIA, Lahore has sent the details of Hamza’s answers to the director-general of FIA. The PML-N leader termed the FIA investigation political victimization and expressed his reservations over what he calls partiality of the investigation agency. Hamza alleged that the FIA team gave the wrong colour to his answers and leaked them to the federal ministers. He further stated that several federal ministers including Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had started a media campaign against him on the phony tales of the FIA. He said he felt extremely hurt when the FIA leaked the questionnaire to the media before they sent it to him. He was of the view that when the National Accountability Bureau could not find anything wrong against him, then the task of political victimization was assigned to the FIA.













