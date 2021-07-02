No one be allowed to use Pakistan’s soil against any country: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday reiterated the government’s resolve that nobody would be allowed to use Pakistan’s soil against any country.

Talking to media persons here Thursday, Sheikh Rasheed said, Imran Khan had given a clear policy that no one would be allowed at any cost to use Pakistan’s soil against any country.

“We will never allow anybody to use its space or air bases for launching an attack in Afghanistan,” he said.

“We want good relations with Afghanistan and would support a reconciliation process to bring peace in Afghanistan,” he said adding, Pakistan was making earnest efforts and playing a positive role to bring peace in Afghanistan.

The Interior Minister informed that fencing along the Afghan border would be completed within two months as 85 percent work had been completed.

He informed that 46 percent fencing work on the Iranian border had also been completed and the remaining work would be completed within the shortest possible time frame.

Pakistan is not allowing anyone to use its land against any country and other countries should also ensure it, he added.

The law enforcement agencies of Pakistan are fully capable of foiling nefarious designs of the enemies of the country, he said.

He said Pakistan has been making sincere efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan wants to have good relations with all the countries including America, Europe and India. However, he said, India will have to give the right to self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris.

Condemning the Indian Home Ministry for baseless allegation of Pakistan’s role in a drone attack in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Minister said India wants to hide its failure in addressing the Covid-19 challenge through such allegations.

Responding to a question, the Interior Minister urged the opposition parties to sit with the government to introduce electoral reforms for transparent elections in the future.

To a question about Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the minister said, the hearing of TLP case had been completed and the committee formed to review the case of TLP had prepared its report which would be presented in the cabinet meeting soon.