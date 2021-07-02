UMT celebrates ‘Olympic Day 2021’ with great zeal

Sports are an essential part of personality development; Chairman POA Education Commission/President UMT. Ibrahim Hassan Muad Pakistan Olympic Association with the collaboration of University of Management and Technology (UMT) celebrated “Olympic Day 2021” with great zeal here at UMT respecting the SOPs of Covid-19. Secretary POA M Khalid Mahmood along with Ms Ada Jaffery welcomed all guests and participants on the ocean. Chairman POA Education Commission/President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad expressed that sports and training are an essential part of personality development. Mr. Murad also briefed UMT & POA sports athletes about the opportunities and challenges we are facing at domestic and National level. UMT is a leading Private University which encourages Sports activities in the country; he added. Former IG Police and vice President Pakistan Olympic Association / chairman Pakistan Volleyball federation Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob appreciated UMT management for celebrating Olympic Day in UMT. He said that in every field of life sports plays an integral role. Our youth must participate in every field to groom their personality; he added. DG UMT Adid Shirwani gave a note of thanks to all worthy guests and National Olympic champs for their participation. He said that we need to promote sports from school level to make the playground populated and hospitals vacant. Mr. Abid also shared that UMT not only focuses on academic excellence and research endeavors, but the idea is to also produce the next generation who understand the value of staying athletic fit; he added. Secretary General POA Khalid Mahmood, Deputy Secretary Muhammad Jahangir, Wrestler Inam Butt, Wrestler Muhammad Bilal, Wrestler Talha Talib, Secretary POA Education Commission Ada Jaffery, Secretary General Pakistan Fencing Federation Usman Ahmed, General Secretary Pakistan Table Tennis Federation Ahmar Malik, General Secretary Pakistan Weightlifting Association Amjad Amin Butt, General Secretary Pakistan Wrestling Federation Irshad Sattar, Former Hockey Olympian Manzoor Al Hassan, Associate Secretary Pakistan Rental Federation Azmi Asghar and all Pakistan Olympic athletes and UMT students attended the session.













