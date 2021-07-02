NAB terms Saeed Ghani’s accusations an effort to influence Khursheed Shah, Ejaz Jakhrani’s case

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday rejected the statement of Provincial Minister of Sindh Saeed Ghani and termed it an effort to influence the under trial cases against Syed Khursheed Shah and Ejaz Jakhrani. A spokesman of NAB has termed Ghani’s statement as contrary to the facts, baseless and misleading. The anti graft watchdog has also decided to review the statement of Ghani in light of NAB Ordinance, afterwards law will take its course.

Spokesman clarified that NAB has filed two references against Ejaz Jakhrani and Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh in accountability court Sukkur. It may be mentioned that the Sindh High Court had rejected the bail application of Ejaz Jakhrani on June 25, 2021.

A team of NAB reached the residence of Jakhrani to arrest him. An unruly mob not only injured the NAB officers and also damaged their vehicles. NAB Sukkur visited Police Station Jacobabad to register FIR against the mob on June 29, 2021 and duly informed the SSP Jacobabad, who did not cooperate and did not take action against the unruly mob.

NAB Chairman took notice of the incident and directed Director General NAB Sukkur to conduct inquiry of the incident from all aspects which is still continuing. On June 29, 2021, an application was moved by NAB Sukkur against Rafey Jakhrani, Mujeeb Jakhrani, Khadim Bhutto, Zafar Brieo and others to SSP Jacobabad but the SSP did not provide them protection.

A team of NAB when visited the SSP Jacobabad to inquire about the fate of the application, the spokesman said that the SSP said the application has been referred to Inspector General Police, Sindh for approval.