Nasir Shah vows to bring more area of Lyari River under plantation

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government and Forest Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday visited Lyari Urban Forest area located at Lyari River. The Minister visited Urban Forest from Gulbai Bridge to Sher Shah Interchange on Lyari Expressway where some 64,000 native trees were planted which included Chiku, Guava, Jaman, Peeple, Acacia, Sukhchain and Neem etc, said a statement herey. Chief Conservator Social Forestry Jawed Maher, DFO Maqsood Ahmed and DFO Tahir Arain briefed the Minister about the Lyari Urban Forest. Talking to media persons on the occasion, Sindh Forest Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the plantation is being vigorously maintained by the Sindh Forest department and it has been turned into a green site. He said that last year’s rain damaged plants but still thousands of plants flourished into trees, adding that Forest department was planning to increase area of Lyari Urban Forest so as to plant maximum trees He said that PPP Chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated Lyari Urban Forest by planting trees one and half years ago. He said that the Sindh government was utilizing maximum resources to make Sindh green and implementing Sindh Sarsabz Project and Green Pakistan Project to improve the environment and mitigate effects of climate change. He said that the mangroves initiative of the Sindh government has been recognized globally.













