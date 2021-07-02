President appoints new Managing Body of PRCS

President Dr Arif Alvi has appointed new Managing Body of Pakistan Red Crescent Society and a notification in this regard has been issued by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination.

According to the notification, the president has approved the members of Managing Body of PRCS in terms of Rule 10 (a) of PRCS Rules-1976 in exercise of powers conferred under the Section 3(ii) of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Act read with Rule 9 (a) of PRCS Rules-1976.

Asif Bajwa, Dr Irshad Muhammad, Syed Hashim A Hassan, Dr Parvez Ghaffar Rajwani, Brig (r) Abdul Hadi and Brig (r) Dr Mowadat Hussain Rana are among the new members of PRCS Managing Body. Other members of the Managing Body include Chairmen/Chairpersons of PRCS Branch Committees of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Merged Areas, Baalochsitan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Secretary Finance Division, Secretary National Health Services Regulations & Coordination and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory have been approved as member of PRCS managing body and the appointments of all members are made as per the PRCS rules, according to the notification.

The newly appointed members of the PRCS managing body has vast experience and expertise in management, health and among them some have even served at key positions in government bureaucracy.

It is pertinent to mention here that the new Managing Body of PRCS was unanimously elected at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held at the National Headquarters in Islamabad on March 31 this year. Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon had virtually attended the EGM as president of respective provincial branches of the PRCS.