Fawad gives go-ahead to ink info sharing accord between APP, MAP

Pakistan’s envoy to the Kingdom of Morocco Hamid Asghar Khan Thursday called on Federal Minister for Information and broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

The ambassador briefed the information minister regarding various potential areas of cooperation between Pakistan and Morocco for the mutual benefit of people of both the countries.

Fawad authorized the ambassador to ink an information sharing agreement between the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) on his return to Rabaat, said a press release.

The MAP is Morocco’s national news agency.

The minister further asked the ambassador to extend an invitation on his behalf to Khalil Hachmi Idrissi, the distinguished MAP director general, to undertake an official visit to Pakistan.

The ambassador further informed the minister that Director General Idrissi had expressed the intention to appoint a local representative of MAP in Islamabad during his visit.

The ambassador thanked the minister for his guidance and support and said the measures would lend impetus to the government’s important “Engage Africa” policy and the free flow of information between the two national news agencies of Pakistan and Morocco would greatly promote trade, tourism, investment and awareness of opportunities in the two brotherly countries.