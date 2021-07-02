No discrepancy found in Buzdar’s assets statement: Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has denied that there are any discrepancies in the wealth statement provided to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

In a statement on Thursday, Firdous said that Buzdar’s assets are all declared and that his record is clean. Her statement came in response to media reports that the ECP has sent a notice to Buzdar in connection with luxury vehicles and certain plots.

The notice was sent to the chief minister after discrepancies were allegedly observed in his annual statement of assets owned. The sources said that the ECP sent a reminder to the Punjab chief minister on June 8 after receiving no response from him. The notice has urged Buzdar to respond within a week to the original notice sent on May 9, the sources added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson in Punjab, Uzma Bukhari said that that the ECP has lent credence to her stance about the chief minister by sending him a notice.

“The one who sent me a notice was sent two of his own,” she remarked. She said that despite ECP sending a notice on May 9 and then a reminder on June 8 no response had been given yet.

“Those who demand accountability from others will have to answer very soon,” she said.

Bukhari alleged that the ECP has sent Buzdar a notice because of finding “a clear difference in the records” over the course of a year. She claimed that the Punjab chief minister’s assets rose in this period by 100%.

The PML-N spokesperson further claimed that Buzdar travels from Lahore to Taunsa with a 50-vehicle protocol. “Buzdar will have to answer for every penny,” she said.