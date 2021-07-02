Chinese whispers

President Xi Jinping is in a festive mood and wants the whole world to know; not just cats. After all, he is overseeing celebrations to mark the Chinese Communist Party’s centennial anniversary.

Naturally, there was much talk of how the party had contributed to “national rejuvenation” by lifting “tens of millions” out of poverty; thereby altering the “landscape of world development”. Though mention of the Cultural Revolution remained conspicuous by its absence. As expected. Ditto the ongoing crackdown in Hong Kong and treatment of the Uighurs. For while the ongoing revelry is tailored to a domestic audience — its message targets a global one.

And China’s president for life didn’t pull any punches.

The era of world powers trying to bully the Dragon was now over. Also on the cards was the eventual and ‘peaceful’ reunification of Taiwan. A likely a message to the US, which is authorised under federal law to come to Taipei’s aid if Beijing uses force to reclaim the island. The reference to a world-class military to defend the national interest remains a poignant post-script. In short, Xi outlined what to expect from Beijing over the coming decades. A superpower mission statement desperately meant for American ears.

Washington, it seems, has been listening for some time. The Senate recently passed (as part of broader legislation on China), the Strategic Competition Act (SCA). Critics warn that US policy is now actively engaged in treating Taiwan as completely separate entity, including conducting joint military exercises. Naturally, such aggressive posturing could well provoke conflict.

Thus the Biden White House is committing a gross misstep in safeguarding its own interests. For while the question of Taiwan independence ought to be one of self-determination — such anti-China provocation will rob what little manufactured moral high ground that the US might have had on the human rights and democracy fronts. If Washington is not careful, tensions could well escalate. Just as Beijing’s language has with President Xi warning foreign powers of bloodshed and bashed heads if they continue down the path of bullying and external influence. All of which is fair enough. A verbal warning, after all, is always more welcome than, say, the man-made doctrine of the pre-emptive strike and the rogue use of force.

If the US and its allies did not get the Chinese memo earlier — they have now. It is hoped they read it. Or else the Taiwan Strait risks becoming another ‘made in America’ flashpoint. *