Shehbaz congratulates President Xi, Chinese people on 100-year anniversary of CPC

ISLAMABAD: PMLN President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated President Xi Jinping and the people of China on the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC).

In his message, Shehbaz said that this 100th anniversary of the CPC was a historic event for the Chinese nation and friends of China worldwide. He said over the past century, the achievements of the CPC were undoubtedly major milestones. Shehbaz said the CPC successfully aced all challenges with its intelligence, visionary leadership, and political association at every step, be it the struggle for independence, the establishment of the system, nation-building on the principle of self-reliance, Economic reforms, and increasing market share, a campaign against corruption and bribery, the introduction of a market economy along with Chinese principles, the building of the Belt & Road, poverty alleviation or rising on the international level as an effective and trustworthy country. CPC surmounted every challenge and came on a tip, he added.

The PMLN President said the CPC transformed China from a nation in oblivion to an international economic and military-strategic power. He said the 100-year history of the CPC is a testament to the fact that public service and welfare were the cornerstones of the party’s policies. He said the development model of the CPC was the true essence of China. The real force behind China’s economic miracle was patriotism, relentless hard work, absolute belief, unshakable confidence, the ownership of national development and progress among the leadership of CPC and the people of China. He pointed out that the development of the sense of ownership and inclusion of the people of China was a consistent aspect of the CPC’s people-friendly policies.

Shehbaz said the CPC believed in serving the people with an open heart, regardless of their nationalities. The CPC leadership had always kept people’s interests as their priority which was why they won the confidence and trust of the people. He pointed out that this trust was also boosted by how the CPC acted in case of any natural disaster like earthquakes, floods, emergencies, and especially the covid19 Pandemic, even in tough situations.

He said the development and progress model of the CPC and its General Secretary Xi Jinping was based on the principles of equal distribution of the dividends and mutual interests of the community. The world would only progress if they adopt the lessons learned from this approach, he added. He said the increasing inequality in the west and the East could only end if the countries would choose Cooperation over conflict and share the fruits of economic progress with the world.

He termed the flexibility of CPC’s policies a key factor in its success. The purpose of this approach, he said, was to strengthen the country, help it prosper, ensure the welfare of the people, and play a constructive role in global peace and progress.

The National Assembly Opposition Leader said the CPC and its governing policies were a beacon of light for the world. He said the rise of China under the CPC’s leadership in the face of multiple challenges is an agent of global stability and a positive mindset.