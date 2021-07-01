Zulfi Bukhari serves £100m defamation notice to Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Sayed Zulfi Bukhari has served a 100 million pound defamation notice to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his “irresponsible” remarks against him.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “After consulting with my legal team, I’ve decided to move ahead with defamation proceedings against #Bilawal Zardari for his recent irresponsible remarks.”

“His poor understanding about most things again made him blurt out things fed to him, provoking issues he knows nothing about.”

In the defamation notice, he asked Mr Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to withdraw his comments in “black and white”, apologise on national media and undertake that he will not repeat such defamatory remarks against him at any forum.

“In case you fail to comply with the forgoing within a period of fourteen (14) days, we have standing instructions from our Client [Mr Bukhari] to institute legal proceedings against you in the court of law,” read the notice.

The young Pakistan Peoples Party leader (PPP) Chairman in a statement had called on the government to bring all the facts regarding Zulfi Bukhari’s reported secret trip to Israel before the public.

The former special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistani had denied reports that he traveled to Israel covertly.