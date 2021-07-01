Pakistani representative to the UN calls COAS

RAWALPINDI: The permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations (UN) Munir Akram called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ).

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement saying that matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including the Afghanistan reconciliation process and Kashmir dispute were discussed.

The COAS appreciated the mission’s role and effort in the service of Pakistan.

The COAS visited the National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He addressed the participants of the National Security and War Course (NSWC) 21.

He discussed the evolving strategic and regional environment and said that Pakistan stands for peace within and all around, and will be acting as a bridge between regions.

He further said that the spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability.

When commenting of IIOJ&K he said that a peaceful and durable solution to the Kashmir issue in relevance with the UN resolution and aspirations of the Kashmiris should be sorted.

He said that the hallmarks for the Pakistan Army are professionalism, competence and devotion, emphasizing on futuristic training for maintaining perpetual operational readiness.

The forces that wish to undermine the unbreakable bond between the nation and the armed forces are bound to fail.

While advising them to stay focused he congratulated them on their successful completion of the course.