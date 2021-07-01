Petition filed against Fawad for contempt of court

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Staff Union on Thursday filed a contempt of court petition against Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry for criticising a court decision, declaring the appointment of NBP president as illegal.

In the petition, filed by Union Chief Organiser Abdul Latif Qureshi, Finance Secretary Yousaf Khan, and NBP HR Group Chief Asima Sheikh were made parties to the case.

It is stated in the petition that since the NBP president as well as the chairman have not been terminated from services as yet, as per the court orders, it is feared that they both may remove the record of their ‘irregularities’.

The petition prays to the court to not only summon Fawad Chaudhry and finance secretary but also take action under contempt of court against those finding faults with the court decision.