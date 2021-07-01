Veteran actor Anwar Iqbal passses away

Renowned Pakistani TV actor Anwar Iqbal has passed away. His passing away was confirmed by a family member.

It is unknown what the cause of death was, however, the Shama actor was ill for a long time. A statement had been issued on Saturday where the fans were requested to pray for his health and to respect his privacy.

After achieving fame from the hit drama Shama, Anwar Iqbal went to star in Akhri Chattan which was by Naseem Hijazi. He then acted in many Sindhi and Urdu dramas, where his most notable works were Hina ki Khushboo, Rista Anjana and Ishq Pecha which he directed.

The actor’s funeral prayers will be held after Isha on Thursday.