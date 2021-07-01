Govt slashes petroleum levy, sales tax on petrol

The government has completely abolished the petroleum levy on petrol reducing it to zero, besides slashing sales tax on the commodity.

Sources informed that the government had completely eliminated the petroleum levy on petrol reducing it from Rs2.97 to zero. Sources further said that the government had lowered the sales tax on per liter petrol.

There is a Rs1.71 reduction in the levy of high-speed diesel per liter. The levy on high-speed diesel has been slashed from Rs3.61 to Rs1.90 per liter.

The sources said that the government brought down 20 paisa sales tax on per liter petrol. Now the sales tax has been reduced from Rs16.8 to Rs15.88, sources added.

Sources further revealed that that the government had increased 21paisa sales tax on per liter high-speed diesel. So, the sales tax on high-speed diesel will increase from Rs16.35 to Rs16.56.

The change in the petroleum levy and sales tax will be effective from today, sources concluded.