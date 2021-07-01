Country’s exports increase to $31.3 billion in FY21: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood said Thursday that the country’s exports increased to 31.3 billion during the last fiscal year (2020-21), reflecting government’s successful trade policy.

As Compared to the previous financial year (FY2020), exports increased by 18 percent during 2020-21, despite the negative impact of Covid-19, the adviser said while addressing a press conference.

He said that during the outgoing financial year, country’s merchandize exports stood at $25.3 billion, while services exports reached to $ 6 billion. He said that during the last month of June 2020-21, domestic exports exceeded $2 billion.

Similarly, Information Technology (IT) exports remained above $2 billion in last Fiscal Year, he added.

He said that the government would sign a Preferential Trade Agreement(PTA) with Uzbekistan on July 7.

He said the government was working on ‘Tariff Rationalization’ and would rationalize 4,000 tariff lines in the next financial year 2022.