Twitter’s new feature that will increase account security

One of the famous social media platforms Twitter is introducing a new feature that will increase the security of the account.

By introducing security keys the accounts will be accessed after a two step authentication. Twitter users can use this without having a backup authentication method and will keep your phone number private as it will not be needed for SMS verification anymore.

Security keys offer the strongest protection for your Twitter account and can help protect you from phishing and other attacks. Today, we’re enabling the ability to use security keys as the only form of 2FA on your Twitter account. Learn more about security keys here: https://t.co/qjxsZH9wcm — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) June 30, 2021

This feature was first introduced in 2018 but was only available for web users. However, now IOS and Android users can use it as well.

A Twitter user can register numerous security keys for their security. A security key protects people’s private information from getting leaked and act like physical keys but for people’s online accounts.