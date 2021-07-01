3 dead over karo-kari dispute in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD: Three people shot dead over karo-kari dispute in Jacobabad district on Thursday.

The accident took place in Qaim Din Mandrani village within the area of Dodapur police station, where the opponents opened fire at each other’s houses over an old dispute.

Three victims, as a result, were killed on the spot, while the accused managed to escape the area.

The police rushed to the spot and took the bodies of the deceased into custody. They were shifted to Taluka Hospital Garhi Khairo.

The police have formed a team to investigate the crime and search for the culprits.

Incidents of firing are being continuously reported in Jacobabad. In April a wife and a sister-in-law were killed in Jacobabad over the charges of kari.

In March, a man murdered his wife in Qasba Ali Murad within the area of Moladad police station in Jacobabad.