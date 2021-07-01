Nawaz sends special message to JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman



Founder of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is the face of Pakistan’s struggle for civilian supremacy.

During his telephonic conversation with JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ameer and Fazl’s brother Senator Maulana Ata ur Rehman, he inquired about the chief’s health and also asked him to deliver a special message to his brother.

The former prime minister expressed good wishes for Fazl, and also inquired from Maulana Ata details of arrangements made for Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Swat jalsa, which is to be held on July 4.