PM lauds China for bringing an alternative model to Western democracy



Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded China for bringing an alternative model to Western democracy.

Talking to Chinese journalists on the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), he said that the party has a unique model that has beaten all Western democracies.

“The CPC’s system of sifting talent, grooming it and bringing it up is probably more remarkable than an electoral democracy which doesn’t bring up that sort of meritocracy and hold people accountable,” he said.

He commented that the system is extremely flexible and change can be brought about easily. Comparing it with Western democracies, he said that there are too many rules and regulations in Pakistan and in Western democracies which is why it is difficult to bring change.

The prime minister said, “We admire Chinese President Xi Jinping as one of the great statesmen of the modern world.” Adding that we have admiration for him for two particular reasons; one his commitment to fighting corruption, and secondly, he pulled so many people out of poverty.

PM Imran Khan reiterated the country’s commitment to strengthening ties with China politically and economically. He said a high level committee has been set up to follow up on CPEC projects and he will be visiting Gwadar next week to review progress on CPEC projects.

CPEC is a project that gives us optimism and hope for future economic development, he maintained, adding he was looking forward to a trip to China, which he said, is in the offing and will focus on further strengthening the bilateral relationship.