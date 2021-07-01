Rupee rises Rs10.51 against the US dollar

KARACHI: The rupee appreciated Rs 10.51 against the United States (US) dollar in the currency market in the fiscal year 2020-21.

The united closed at Rs. 157.54 on Wednesday against the greenback on the last day of the fiscal year. This is 20 paises or 0.14 percent stronger than the previous close of 157.74 in the interbank market.

The rupee rose by 6.2 percent or Rs. 1051 in the currency market, in the last fiscal year.

The Pakistani currency finished at 168.5 against the US dollar at the end of fiscal year 2019-2020.