Kamran Kamal appointed HUBCO CEO

Hubco, Pakistan’s largest independent power producer (IPP), has announced the appointment of Kamran Kamal as its new chief executive officer (CEO). Kamran has succeeded Khalid Mansoor who led the company for eight years, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kamran has been a part of Hubco for the past 6 years as the CEO of Laraib Energy Limited, a hydel subsidiary of the company. Previously, he held the position of vice president of China Power Hub Generation Company (CPHGC), a joint venture between HUBCO & China Power International Holding (CPIH). Kamran is a competent leader with over 18 years of progressive responsibility and leadership experience in energy, infrastructure, commodities, business development and strategy. Previously, Kamran was commodities trade head, Engro EXIMP FZE.