Sri Lankan CG assures cooperation for enhancing bilateral trade

The Consul General (CG) of Sri Lanka in Karachi, H.E. G.L. Gnanatheva, Wednesday assured Pakistani businessmen and exporters of his cooperation for removing disparity of tariffs on Pakistani and Indian products in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan Envoy, during a meeting with Pakistan-Sri Lanka Business Council of FPCCI, advised Pakistani businessmen to conduct a comparative study on the Sri Lankan tariff lines for different products originating from Pakistan and India. The Sri Lankan CG said that he wanted to see more Pakistani retail outlets selling Sri Lankan products and stressed that traders of both the countries should explore the potential of diversified sectors for increasing the bilateral trade to its true potential.

Sticking only to a few sectors would not make a big difference, he noted and pointed out potential of joint ventures of Pakistan and Sri Lanka in trade of tea and rubber particularly. He also praised the pricing and quality of motorcycle parts being manufactured in Pakistan and emphasized the need to scale-up the cooperation in the IT sector as well. Gnanatheva was also keen on cooperation in Basmati varieties of rice and mentioned that he, recently, had a detailed meeting with the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan.