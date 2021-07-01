Banks to remain close for public dealing on Thursday

For closure of annual accounts, bank holiday to be observed on Thursday and all the banks and financial institutions would remain closed for public dealing.

The State Bank of Pakistan would remain closed for public dealing on Thursday, July 1 which should be observed as Bank Holiday enabling the bank to close its accounts, a circular of SBP’s Banking Policy and Regulations Department said.

All banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) would also remain closed for public dealing on the date, the circular said and added that employees of the banks, DFIs and MFBs would attend the office as usual.