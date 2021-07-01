PACRA maintains entity, additional Tier 1 TFC and TFC-II Ratings of Soneri Bank Limited

Soneri Bank has maintained its market position in the industry while strengthening its overall risk profile with stable outlook. Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited “PACRA” has accredited Soneri Bank with “AA-” (double A minus) for its long-term rating and “A1+” (single A one plus) for Bank’s short-term rating.

Soneri Bank has also maintained the rating of Unsecured, Sub-ordinated and Listed Term Finance Certificates (2nd issue) of PKR 3,000 million at A+ (single A Plus) along with the rating of its Unsecured, Sub-ordinated, Listed, Perpetual and Non-cumulative Term Finance Certificates as Additional Tier 1 (‘ADT1’) Capital of PKR 4,000 million at A (Single A), all accredited by PACRA.

Soneri Bank with its network of over 300 plus Branches and ATMs continues to work towards the financial betterment and will continue to value the patronage given by its customers.