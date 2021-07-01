See Prime’s new mini-series ‘Karachi Kahaani’ first story ‘Dhoka’ now streaming

The incredibly fast-growing and expanding digital platform, See Prime has now released a new mini-series called ‘Karachi Kahaani’ which is now available on their YouTube channel.

“Karachi Kahaani” is an anthology of four short films. Each story portrays the struggles faced by the individuals living in the intricate metropolitan city that is Karachi and how they survive in the city.

The stories for ‘Karachi Kahaani’ have been penned down and directed by Serajus Salikin, co-produced by Ahmer Hussain and Hammad Khan and created by Cinema Ghar. ‘Karachi Kahaani’ is now available for viewers’ on See Prime’s YouTube channel

“Karachi Kahaani”, in my opinion, is a perfect depiction of life in the city. I believe many people can relate to this series and many can learn from these inspiring tales. The multi-talented cast and crew who have worked so hard to bring our vision to life definitely add colour to the series.” Commented Seemeen Naveed, talking about the film.

See Prime is a digital entertainment platform bringing new, dynamic and break-through, original and distinctive content for its viewers. It has successfully broken into a dimension of untold and unique narratives for its audiences, exploring different and diversified genres.