Take it or leave it!

Dear Mathira & Rose,

I have always had an obsession with sleeping. Before marriage, I would typically sleep for 12 hours straight at times. I can’t control it. After my first child, it’s hard to juggle responsibilities and sleep and I’m starting to think there’s something abnormal. I can’t function properly if I don’t get at least nine hours of sleep. I typically sleep longer on weekends. Please guide me on what could be wrong with me. I feel like I miss out on life because of this. Everyone around me seems to be fresh in six-seven hours or even less.

Regards,

Sleeping Beauty

Mathira’s Advice:

You need to see a therapist. Sometimes when a woman has a baby, she goes through a phase of depression. Sleeping is a must but over sleeping is not good. It’s a sign of depression that a lot of people don’t understand. If eight to nine hours of sleep are also not enough for you then you need to see a proper doctor. Talk it out. Don’t take medications but express your feelings to him. Secondly, you need someone to help you out with the baby. Your husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law or even your own sister can help you. Raising a child is very hard but I’m so blessed that my mother and sister were there when I was in the same position. I didn’t realise this then but yes, they were always there for me. So if you have a sister, tell her to help you. Also, you need to tell yourself after seven to nine hours of sleep, that yes, I slept well and I am fresh. Tell yourself three things while looking in the mirror; I’m fresh, I’m going to have a nice day and I have enough energy and positive vibes to let out. Repeat this to yourself continuously every day. Universal energies matter and these positive energies will come to you.

If you want sisterly advice on any issue, DM me @real_mathira

Rose’s Advice:

Standard sleeping time is six to seven hours. Healthy sleeping time is nine hours but if you’re sleeping for 12 hours, then sweetheart you might be suffering from depression or some other problem because depressed people sleep a lot. The only way they go through the day is when they shut the world out for half the time. They’re at peace that way. It might be depression like I said, but if it’s a childhood habit, then you need to see a doctor and get it checked out. Nine hours of sleep is a luxury but healthy sleep is six to seven hours. I can sleep for four to five hours and still be fresh. Even 10 hours are fine but 12 is too much. If you have a baby and a family, there’s so much that one needs to do. So please get it checked out. From what my knowledge tells me, depression makes you sleep. There can be other conditions too but I won’t get into diagnosing you myself since I’m not a doctor. Neither will I recommend you to Google what’s wrong with you. I can only tell you what I know. You can’t be generally tired every day. If I sleep for nine hours one day, the next day I won’t even be able to sleep.

If you want sisterly advice on any issue, DM me @rosemohammed777