Poetry recital arranged at PAC

The Punjab Council of the Arts and Pak-British Arts Islamabad jointly organised a poetry recital on Wednesday.

Professor Dr Ehsan Akbar, Dr Naseem-e-Seher and Dr. Farhat Abbas presided over the Mushaira while the special guests included Wafa Chishti, Rahat Sarhadi, Arif Farhad and Asifa Maryam.

Rukhsana Sehar anchored the function while Talat Munir and Anjum Khaliq Qayyum Tahir were the guests of honour

Rukhsana Sehar anchored the function while Talat Munir and Anjum Khaliq Qayyum Tahir were the guests of honour. Abdul Qadir Taban, Rifat Waheed, M. Hanif Deep, Shazia Akbar, Zahra Batool, Zia Shahid, Sardar Fakhr Abbas, Asim Munir, Mehboob Alam, Noorin Talat Aruba and Mohammad Shinawar delivered their poetic speeches.

Dr Ehsan Akbar said that poetry was a beautiful means of expressing emotions. Poets convey their thoughts to the world through words. People belonging to the literary circle participated in the event.