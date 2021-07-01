Naseeruddin Shah admitted to hospital with pneumonia

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has been admitted to a hospital in India after being diagnosed with pneumonia, reported Pinkvilla.

The news was corroborated by Shah’s manager who told ETimes, “He has been in the hospital for two days. He’s under medical supervision. He was brought in for Pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately.”

He also assured fans that Naseeruddin Shah was in a stable condition and responding well to treatment.

According to reports, the actor is accompanied in the hospital by his wife actor Ratna Pathak Shah and their children. No other details about Shah’s health are known.