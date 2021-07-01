Hrithik Roshan praises a fan’s ‘Krrish 4’ script

Superhero franchise Krrish fans have been super excited since its lead actor Hrithik Roshan announced on the first film’s 15 anniversary that ‘Krrish 4’ is being made.

Since then speculation of how the story will move forward is also doing the rounds.

However, it a script written by a fan in under ‘5 minutes’ has gone viral and has also received a comment from Hrithik himself.

“I wrote a #Krrish4 wattpad storyline in 5 minutes Rakesh Roshan could never,” the twitter user captioned his tweet which describes his storyline.

According to his script, Nasseruddin Shah and Priyanka Chopra make a comeback in the fourth instalment of the movie. Nasseruddin is the supervillian who goes back in time using a time machine to capture some aliens and kidnap Priya and Krrish’s kid. To fight him Krrish also develops a time machine and goes back in time with Priya – who is also given superpowers by Jaadu. Both of them come back and together fight Nasseruddin.

Reacting to this interesting storyline, Hrithik commented, “Imagination 100.”

India’s original superhero franchise started with ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ in 2003, followed by ‘Krrish’ in 2006 and ‘Krrish 3’ in 2013. The film is produced and directed by Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan.