I’m happy, blessed and motivated: Kareena

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday celebrated the 21st anniversary of her debut film Refugee by sharing a reel featuring throwback clips and stills with co-star Abhishek Bachchan and director JP Dutta. Sharing the reel, Kareena wrote, “21 years Grateful, happy, blessed, motivated, passionate 21 more to go I’m ready Thank you to everyone for the continuous love and support.” The actor’s post received a lot of love from her friends in the industry, including best friend Amrita Arora, designer Manish Malhotra and singer Neeti Mohan. “I remember watching Refugee- First day First show,” Neeti wrote in the comments section. Refugee, which marked the Bollywood debut of Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, was a cross-border romance set in the aftermath of the formation of Bangladesh in 1971. The film also featured Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Sudesh Berry, Anupam Kher, Kulbushan Kharbanda and Reena Roy. While Refugee was a moderate success, Kareena earned praise for her screen presence.













