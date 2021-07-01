Raj Kaushal dies of massive heart attack

The untimely demise of filmmaker Raj Kaushal has shocked the Hindi movie industry.

Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband was a renowned filmmaker and producer. He suffered a massive heart attack on Wednesday morning and succumbed to it. Raj Kaushal was 49.

Hearing the unfortunate news of his demise, several of his celeb friends and fans thronged social media and extended condolences to the family.

“He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack,” family friend and actor Rohit Roy told PTI. Raj Kaushal and Mandira Bedi got married on February 14, 1999. The couple has a son named Vir, who was born in 2011 and in October 2020, they adopted a girl child of 4 years, naming her Tara Bedi Kaushal. Raj was the producer of films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo, My Brother Nikhil among others. He turned director for Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Anthony Kaun Hai. May his soul rest in peace!