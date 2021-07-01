Punjab notifies month-long summer vacations in schools

Punjab government on Wednesday notified summer vacations in provincial educational institutions from July 1st.

Provincial education department has issued a notification for summer vacations in educational institutes with effect from July 1st to August 1st today.

“The government has decided to slash summer vacations in schools this year,” the education department said.

Earlier, provincial education minister Murad Raas had announced month-long summer vacations for schools in the province on social media.

The education minister also requested students and their families follow SOPs issued by the government during vacations.

The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) earlier recommended summer holidays in educational institutes nationwide from July 18 till August 01, but the Punjab govt reportedly had opposed the decision.

It is pertinent to mention here that the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) on last Saturday announced that there would be no summer holidays across the nationwide educational institutions in 2021.

President APPSF Kashif Mirza said that the schools will remain open during the summer holidays.