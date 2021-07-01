PP-38 BY-POLL: ECP fines PML-N MNA, warns Firdous Awan over code of conduct breach

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Arman Subhani over code of conduct violation in PP-38 Sialkot by-poll.

According to the ECP spokesperson, MNA Arman Subhani has been fined Rs 49,000, while Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab (SACMP) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has been warned over her entry into the constituency before elections.

The SACPM, after getting a warning from the ECP has assured the authorities from not entering the constituency again.

The PP-38 Sialkot by-poll is scheduled on July 28 on the slot vacated after the death of PML-N Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khush Akhtar Subhani. The PML-N had issued an election ticket to the younger brother of the deceased lawmaker, a former MPA Tariq Subhani, whereas, Qaiser Iqbal had been given the poll ticket by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).