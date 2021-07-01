COVID-19 national tally of active cases drops below 32 thousand

The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases was 31,606 with 979 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 1,499 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Twenty-seven corona patients have died during the past 24 hours, 25 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and two of them perished in their respective homes or quarantine facilities, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh and followed by Punjab. Out of the total 27 deaths occurred, 13 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 1,871 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded 2.3 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 20 percent, Lahore 19 percent, Peshawar 21 percent and Multan 27 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Gilgit 48 percent, Muzaffarabad 19 percent, Karachi 24 percent and Multan18 percent.

Around 249 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 42,062 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 11,852 in Sindh, 17,218 in Punjab, 9,525 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 1,900 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 746 in Balochistan, 360 in GB, and 461 in AJK.

Around 903,484 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 957,371 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 20,293, Balochistan 27,145, GB 6,098, ICT 82,652, KP 137,951, Punjab 346,180 and Sindh 337,052.

About 22,281 deaths have been recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,440 people perished in Sindh, 12 of them died in hospitals and one out of the hospitals on Tuesday.

Some 10,747 people died in Punjab with seven deaths occurring in the hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As many as 4,316 people expired in KP, four of them died in hospitals and one out of the hospital, 777 individuals died in ICT, one of them perished in the hospital, 308 people died in Balochistan, one of them expired in the hospital, 111 infected people perished in GB and 582 people in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 14,544,085 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country. Some 2,132 corona patients were admitted in hospitals.