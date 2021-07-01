Two soldiers martyred in cross-border attack from Afghanistan

Militants in Afghanistan fired across the border at a Pakistani army post, leaving two soldiers martyred, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

The cross-border firefight took place in Dwatoi area of North Waziristan district, said the military. The ISPR stated that Pakistan Army troops responded to the attack in a befitting manner.

During the exchange of fire, 43-year-old Havaldar Saleem and 35-year-old Lance Naik Pervaiz embraced martyrdom, the ISPR’s statement read.

Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to ensure effective management and control on their side of the border. “Pakistan strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan,” the ISPR said.

Earlier on Monday last, Islamabad rejected Kabul’s assertion that the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) did not operate on Afghan soil. “The assertions of the Afghan side are contrary to facts on ground and various reports of the United Nations, which also corroborate the presence and activities of over 5000-strong TTP in Afghanistan,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

A day earlier, the Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the TTP was neither founded in Afghanistan nor did it operate on its soil.