Bank accidentally deposits $50 billion in a man’s account

Darren James, an ordinary man, in the United States got to know that he had $50 billion in his bank account which accidently got deposited.

It is reported that he felt ‘crazy’ and shocked when he saw the amount in his bank and called the bank to report them about the deposit. After finding out about the mistake, the bank reversed the transaction.

James said that it was a great feeling to see so much money with zeros in your account. He also added that if he had this sort of money in real life he would have opened a children’s hospital.