Ananya Panday launches ‘social media for social good’

Two years agoIndian actor Ananya Panday started ‘So Positive’, a drive that took into insight digital tormenting and its gravitas, and today, the entertainer has launched ‘Social Media For Social Good’. The mission behind this is to keep social media positive and healthy.

The Student of the Year 2 actor took to Instagram to post a video where she said , “By using social media responsibly you all empowered yourselves to deal with the pandemic crisis, overcome situations and help the needy and affected in every way possible.”

“I’ll be interacting with some of these these social media heroes with So Positive’s new series #SocialMediaForSocialGood. Discussing the massive impact social media heroes have made when they use social media positively, for the good of society and to help others. Let’s continue to use social media for social good. Let social media be a revolution of hope, health and happiness always,” she said in the video.

Ananya Panday captioned the video with, “We often talk about the negative side of social media – the bullying, trolling and hatred. During the pandemic, I saw the power of people on social media- the humanity. Strangers helping strangers, sharing resources and information, saving lives. It reinforced my belief in kindness, compassion and empathy.”

She continues, “‘Social media for Social good’ is a series in which I’m going to be talking to some of the ‘Heroes’ of social media who have used it positively and constructively for the good of society! Social media can be a kinder place – let’s all do our part in making sure that happens!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

‘So Positive’ was started by the entertainer to bring issues to light about cyberbullying. Understanding that social media was the foundation of help and was life saving during the health related crisis when different establishments fizzled, this new mission dispatched by the youthful entertainer aims to utilize social media for everyone’s benefit of society.

Ananya will be giving shout outs and will be interacting with the social media users who will use their platform for good. Many fans and celebrities praised her initiative and her campaign in the comments.