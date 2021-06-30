Central contracts for Pakistan cricket team to expire

LAHORE: The central contracts for the men’s cricket team are to expire on Wednesday. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) still has to finalize them.

The PCB officials are working on the contracts while having discussions with some of the players.

Fitness of some of the players is also a matter of concern for the board.

The players were to be given a new contract before the England series but this was prevented due to multiple reasons.

“Performance and fitness of the players would be the priority for the new contracts and the same is being tested during a training session in England,”

Some players might be promoted to a higher category while others will face demotion depending on their performance in the past series.

Hassan Ali and Faheem Ashraf are expected to be inducted, along with Sohaib Maqsood and Shahnawaz Dahani who are being considered for new contracts.